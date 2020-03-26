e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 26, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Patna University admission 2020- 21 process begins from April 3, here’s how to apply online

Patna University admission 2020- 21 process begins from April 3, here’s how to apply online

Candidates will have to appear for a PU Common Entrance Test also called PUCET 2020 for various UG and PG programmes in different colleges of PU. The academic session will begin from July.

education Updated: Mar 26, 2020 15:49 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Patna University
Patna University(HT File)
         

Patna University will begin the admission process for session 2020-21 from April 3, 2020. Candidates will be able to apply online for undergraduate and post graduate programmes on the official website of PU at patnauniversity.ac.in.

Candidates will have to appear for a PU Common Entrance Test also called PUCET 2020 for various UG and PG programmes in different colleges of PU.

Candidates who wish to take admission in PU will have to fill an online application form at the official website of PU and pay the application fee online.

PU has been conducting PUCET since 2016 for admission in different programmes in the colleges that come under PU. The colleges include Patna Women’s College, Magadh Mahila College, Patna Science College, Patna Law College, College of Art and Craft, BN College, Vanijya Mahavidyalaya, Patna Training College and Patna Women’s Training College.

top news
India to push for coordinated, forward-looking approach to Covid-19 at G20 meet
India to push for coordinated, forward-looking approach to Covid-19 at G20 meet
Covid-19 updates: Rahul Gandhi welcomes Centre’s Covid-19 financial package
Covid-19 updates: Rahul Gandhi welcomes Centre’s Covid-19 financial package
Covid-19 lockdown: Essential services allowed, mohalla clinics won’t be shut, says Kejriwal
Covid-19 lockdown: Essential services allowed, mohalla clinics won’t be shut, says Kejriwal
3 prolific cricketers who never played in a World Cup
3 prolific cricketers who never played in a World Cup
Coronavirus can drag Pakistan’s shaky auto industry into depths of despair
Coronavirus can drag Pakistan’s shaky auto industry into depths of despair
Here’s what tech CEOs are saying about COVID-19 outbreak
Here’s what tech CEOs are saying about COVID-19 outbreak
PM Modi asks ‘bal sena’ to ensure adults stay home, shares this video
PM Modi asks ‘bal sena’ to ensure adults stay home, shares this video
‘Lockdown alone will not extinguish COVID-19’: WHO lists steps to fight virus
‘Lockdown alone will not extinguish COVID-19’: WHO lists steps to fight virus
trending topics
Covid-19Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus UpdateCovid-19 Lockdown in UPToday SensexGlobal coronavirus death tollAmitabh Bachchan on CoronavirusCOVID-19 Impact on Zomato

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News