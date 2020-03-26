Patna University admission 2020- 21 process begins from April 3, here’s how to apply online

education

Updated: Mar 26, 2020 15:49 IST

Patna University will begin the admission process for session 2020-21 from April 3, 2020. Candidates will be able to apply online for undergraduate and post graduate programmes on the official website of PU at patnauniversity.ac.in.

Candidates will have to appear for a PU Common Entrance Test also called PUCET 2020 for various UG and PG programmes in different colleges of PU.

Candidates who wish to take admission in PU will have to fill an online application form at the official website of PU and pay the application fee online.

PU has been conducting PUCET since 2016 for admission in different programmes in the colleges that come under PU. The colleges include Patna Women’s College, Magadh Mahila College, Patna Science College, Patna Law College, College of Art and Craft, BN College, Vanijya Mahavidyalaya, Patna Training College and Patna Women’s Training College.