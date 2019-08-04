Patna University’s central library, Patna High School turns 100. Vice President Venkaiah Naidu to visit today

education

The district police have made elaborate security arrangements for Vice- President M Venkaiah Naidu’s programme at Patna University (PU) centenary celebrations of its central library at Patna Science College ground on Sunday.

The administration are leaving no stone unturned to ensure fool-proof security and all possible measures have been taken to ensure that the events pas off without a glitch. A senior police officer said that security has been spruced up with the deployment of additional police forces at important places and strategic locations like Airport aside the venues of PU, Kankerbagh and Patna High School, Gardanibagh.

Police sources said that Naidu would arrive at the airport at around 11am on Sunday and from there he would visit to PU library by road. He will inaugurate its centenary inscription plate and visit the library’s manuscript section to have a glimpse of some rare and valuable manuscripts, paintings and coins.

Naidu will also inaugurate Savera Cancer and a multispecialty hospital in Kankarbagh area at 3pm. From there, he will go to Patna High School to attend its centenary celebrations as the chief guest as 4pm from where he would go to Airport from where he would fly for Delhi by IAF special aircraft at around 17.25 pm.

“Police briefing was held at police lines on Monday and the officers and the personnel were given necessary instructions to keep things in order. They were directed to reach the assigned spots three hours before the scheduled time and inspect the areas thoroughly,” said Patna SSP Garima Mallik.

In case of any emergency, traffic plan has already been drafted and several routes have been changed to spare the common people inconveniences. When the fleet of VVIPs would depart from Patna airport, the movement of the vehicles from Airport to NIT More via Ashok Rajpath, Dakbungalow, JP Roundabout, Patel Golamber and Rajendra Chowk would be stopped.

“Additional police forces, including sufficient numbers of SPs, additional SPs and deputy SPs, inspectors and sub-inspectors, head constables and constables and BMP personnel, have been deputed on VVIP duty. Apart from this, a bomb disposal squad, jammer and a dog squad have also been deployed by way of security arrangements at the event venues and strategic locations across the city,” Patna collector Kumar Ravi informed.

Barricades have been erected at various places in the city while CCTVs are being used to monitor the traffic movement and activities at major intersections of the city.

