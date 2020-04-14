Patna Women’s College Admission 2020: Application process begins from April 15

education

Updated: Apr 14, 2020 13:24 IST

While some colleges and universities have decided to wait until the lockdown is lifted to start admissions for the new academic session, Patna Women’s College (PWC) is set to begin its online admission process from April 15.

As per the notification issued by PWC on Sunday, the online admission form for various courses at undergraduate, postgraduate and diploma level will be available on the official website of the college, www.patnawomenscollege.in from April 15 onwards.

The entrance test for all the undergraduate courses, including vocational and traditional programmes, will be held in the first week of June, while the entrance test for Masters in Computer Applications is scheduled to be held on June 20. However, there will be no entrance test for Masters in Arts, Science and postgraduate diploma courses.

According to a college official, all courses are based on choice based credit system (CBCS) syllabus, giving flexibility to students to choose their course from a list of elective, core and soft skill courses.

“We have planned to hold the entrance tests in June, which used to be earlier conducted in May, expecting that the lockdown would be lifted by then and the situation will be back to normal. In case of any change in the date of the entrance test, it will be notified on the college website and college notice board”, the official said on Monday.

PWC, founded in 1940, is the first college in the state to earn the status of an autonomous college, in 2018.

On the other hand, students are quite worried about filling the online admission form due to lack of digital documents.

Priya Kumari, a class 12 student, said, “I wish to apply for Bachelor of Business Administration in PWC as it is the best college for girls in the entire state. But, I am doubtful about converting the required documents sucha s my photograph, class 12 documents, caste and domicile certificate into the digital format amid lockdown since smartphones are not good enough for scanning documents.”