PG medical admissions: Students in Maharashtra have time till May 18 to surrender AIQ seat

While PG medical aspirants in Maharashtra were worried about having to surrender their all India quota (AIQ) seat even before being assured of the release of the state seat allocation list, the MCC on Tuesday afternoon clarified that students now have time till May 18 to surrender their seats.

education Updated: May 12, 2020 15:41 IST
Shreya Bhandary
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

Admissions to post- graduate medical seats has already begun but ahead of the release of the first seat allocation list in the state, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) on Tuesday shared a welcome news with students.

While PG medical aspirants in Maharashtra were worried about having to surrender their all India quota (AIQ) seat even before being assured of the release of the state seat allocation list, the MCC on Tuesday afternoon clarified that students now have time till May 18 to surrender their seats.

The AIQ seats is 15% of the total seats in each state and students from outside a particular state can apply for these places.

“Keeping in view that many state counselling have been delayed/not completed in schedule time due to Covid-19 outbreak, it has been decided that students who were allotted a college in round one (of AIQ) to resign from their allotted seats by 5pm on May 18,” stated a circular released by MCC.

The original date for surrendering seats was May 12, 5pm.

As per rules, PG medical aspirants who have already bagged a seat through the AIQ) have a choice to either stick to the institute already allotted through AIQ, or release the seat in the hope of a seat in another institute under the state quota closer home. At present, the status of the first list by the state Common Entrance Test (CET) cell is uncertain because CET cell authorities are still reworking the seat matrix, said an official.

“As per law, the AIQ seats are allocated first and if students want to be eligible for state quota seat, they have to surrender their AIQ seat. Anyone would prefer a seat in one of the top Institutes in Maharashtra but the uncertainty of the first CET list is unnerving,” said Rishabh Jain, a PG medical aspirant from Mumbai.

In a circular released late in the third week of April, the state CET cell had requested state medical and dental institutes to share contact details of staff handling admissions and also make arrangements for a payment portal online so that students can pay the fees and confirm admissions once the seat allotment list is released on April 24, after 6pm. This process was held by the Bombay high court following a petition that highlighted discrepancies in quota allocation of seats.

“Once the seat matrix is ready, we will release a seat allocation list and students will have the option of competing the admission process online this time, appropriate provisions have been made accordingly,” added the CET cell official.

