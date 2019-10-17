e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 17, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Oct 17, 2019

PG medical students may have to serve in district hospitals to be eligible to appear in final exam

Currently, students pursuing undergraduate medical courses are attached to primary health centres or urban health centres for three months as part of a compulsory rotating internship.

education Updated: Oct 17, 2019 17:55 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
All PG students shall undertake a rotation in designated district hospitals for a period of three months as a part of the course curriculum. (Representational image)
All PG students shall undertake a rotation in designated district hospitals for a period of three months as a part of the course curriculum. (Representational image)(HT file)
         

All postgraduate medical students will have to serve in district hospitals for at least three months in order to be eligible to appear in the final exam, a Board of Governors (BoG), vested with the powers of the Medical Council of India (MCI), has proposed.

Currently, students pursuing undergraduate medical courses are attached to primary health centres or urban health centres for three months as part of a compulsory rotating internship.

The BoG has written to the Health Ministry to develop guidelines for implementation of the proposal for postgraduate students in partnership with it and the state governments. It has also sought that this provision comes into force from the next academic session.

“The move is aimed at providing practical experience to future specialists in real-life setting of the country’s public health system. Also, this will help address shortage of specialist doctors in district hospitals of rural and remote areas, and help strengthen services at such hospitals,” a senior government official said.

The note sent to the Union Health Ministry said all postgraduate students shall undertake a rotation in designated district hospitals/health system for a period of three months as a part of the course curriculum.

For postgraduate students of community medicine, the requirement can be posting at primary health centres and field experience in addition to activities at the district hospital.

“Satisfactory completion of this rotation shall be an essential condition before the candidate is allowed to appear in the final examination of the respective postgraduate course. The Ministry of Health is requested to develop guidelines for the scheme in partnership with the state government and BoG in three months,” it read.

First Published: Oct 17, 2019 17:55 IST

tags
top news
BSF soldier shot dead by Bangladesh border guards after flag meeting
BSF soldier shot dead by Bangladesh border guards after flag meeting
On Sitharaman’s barb, Manmohan Singh says ‘no comment’. Then a dart
On Sitharaman’s barb, Manmohan Singh says ‘no comment’. Then a dart
Home-cooked food, AC, security, medicines: Things P Chidambaram wants in custody
Home-cooked food, AC, security, medicines: Things P Chidambaram wants in custody
Want to go to Kashmir… I’ll arrange: PM’s jibe at Cong from Maharashtra
Want to go to Kashmir… I’ll arrange: PM’s jibe at Cong from Maharashtra
Homeless, empty stomach... world record: Meet India’s new batting sensation
Homeless, empty stomach... world record: Meet India’s new batting sensation
Ex-Pak captain compares Ganguly to leaders and freedom fighters from Bengal
Ex-Pak captain compares Ganguly to leaders and freedom fighters from Bengal
Ayodhya dispute: A saga that shaped history nears end
Ayodhya dispute: A saga that shaped history nears end
Watch: Made in India robots serve food in Odisha restaurant
Watch: Made in India robots serve food in Odisha restaurant
trending topics
Ayodhya disputeSourav GangulyDelhiHousefull 4Om PuriWhatsAppKarwa Chauth 2019 MuhuratUPPSC PCS 2019Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land disputeHaryana elections 2019
don't miss
latest news
India News
Education News