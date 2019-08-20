Photography no more a ‘man’s profession’. Girls of Patna Women’s College exhibit city life through their lenses

education

Different shades of Patna comprising stills of urban life to the ensigns of rural landscapes, illuminated streets to darkness downing on the city, sky- high monuments to dilapidated roads, the gusto of life to evening silhouette were all there exhibiting the latent potentials and dexterity of the city's young lensworms. Venue was the Patna Women's College (PWC); occasion was the two-day photo exhibition based on theme ‘Patna: Cityscape and street life” to mark World Photography Day.

Sister M Rashmi A C, principal PWC inaugurated the programme by lightening the traditional lamp. She praised the creative work and enthusiasm of the students and appreciated the hours of efforts they put in for capturing the scenic beauty of the city in their lenses.

Altogether 95 pictures captured by the third-year students of Mass Communication department were displayed in the exhibition. Courtesy the exhibits, the Carmel hall became the hot-spot of the campus and students of various departments as they made a beeline to witness and appreciate the creative work of the students.

Minati Chaklanavis, head of mass communication department, declared the exhibition a giant step forward by the girls in storming the male bastion. She said, “Society sometimes undermines the potential of women. The exhibition is breaking the myth that women are not so good so far technology is concerned. Decades ago photography was considered as men’s industry and fit only for them. Now women are coming up with creative and professional lens art.”

Faculty members including Ekta Rani, Vithika Salomi, Roma and Ajay Kumar Jha were present on the occasion. Similar photography exhibition were organised at various other institutes of the city. While Amity held an exhibition on its Rupaspur campus where the students put up around 150 pictures on display, NIFT also had a similar exhibition on the theme 'Celebrating the Cyan".

