PM Modi lays foundation stone of Jharkhand’s first women’s university campus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday laid foundation of Jharkhand’s first Women’s University campus in Jamshedpur.

Laying the foundation online through video conferencing from Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir , the PM also kicked start over 142 projects worth Rs 3,300 crore under Rashtriya Uchchatar Siksha Abhiyan (RUSA) crore across the country.

The PM also started a new Professional College project in Godda of Jharkhand along with foundation stone of the women’s university in Jharkhand on the day. The PM talked to college students from different parts of the country and spoke about Union government’s projects.

The Union government had approved for elevation of the Jamshedpur Women’s College (autonomous) into universities under Rastriya Uchha Siksha Abhiyan (RUSA) in February 2017 and fund was sanctioned in 12th Five year plan (2012-2017) of India.

It will be only women’s university in the region Bihar, West Bengal and Jharkhand while over 8,000 students of the JWC will be benefited with the new university.

The PM lays foundation stone of it’s campus at 18 acare plot in Sidhgora of Jamshedpur. The government would spend around Rs 3 crore for renovation of the existing building while its first batch will start from upcoming academic session.

The Jharkhand government had sanctioned Rs 89.26 crore last month for the project in December 2018. The Union government will spend Rs 33 crore for it whereas the State government will spend Rs 53 crore and construct 200 students’ hostel. Academic works will be conducted at the new building of university in Sidhgora while the existing college campus will be used for administrative affair.

Answering to students’ question, Modi said that it was the benefit of digital India that he was connected to over 1.50 crore students directly and indirectly at once from sitting in Srinagar. The PM said that digital class room in a government school in rural area in Gujrat attracted students more for attending classes as compared to have Mid Day Meal.

“India is fastest growing country in the world in starting new business while Schedule Caste and Muslim persons are overcoming from poverty maximun. People can make the country free from poverty, if the wish so. Money could be generated for farmers’ welfare projects and it is not a big deal. Through connecting tourism to education with the help of digital world a large number of people may start new business in hospitality”, the PM said.

Addressing the students at Jamshedpur Women’s College campus, Chief Minister Raghubar Das said that during last four and half years the government has done what could not be achieved during six and half decades of Indian independence.

“Only five universities were stablished in Jharkhand during 67 years before he came to power but during his term altogether four new universities were started. Altogether 15 women’s degree colleges were started and first women’s university. The government is paying special attention on higher as well as girls’ education. Mukhyamantri Sukanya Yojna was started to control girl students’ drop out in schools and child marriage”, the CM said.

Eom---

First Published: Feb 04, 2019 14:30 IST