PM to visit Assam on Feb 7 to lay foundation of two medical colleges
Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 3 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Dhekiajuli, Assam on February 7 to lay the foundation of two medical colleges in Biswanath Charali and Charaideo.
He will also inaugurate the Assam government's road project 'Assam Mala'.
"On February 7, PM Narendra Modi will visit Dhekiajuli to lay the foundation of two medical colleges in Biswanath Charali and Charaideo. He will also inaugurate state government's road project 'Assam Mala'," said Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told reporters here.
Earlier, the Prime Minister had said that he was committed to doing everything possible to preserve the rights and unique culture of the northeastern state.
IBPS annual calendar 2021 released at ibps.in, check here
- Candidates can check the IBPS annual calendar 2021-22 online at ibps.in.
JAC revises exam schedule, now classes 10, 12 board exams will begin from May 4
- The examinations will be held from May 4 to 21. Earlier, it was scheduled to be conducted from March 9 to March 26.
CGPSC state service prelims admit card 2021 released, here's how to check
- Candidates who have registered for the CGPSC state service preliminary exam 2021 can download their admit card online at psc.cg.gov.in.
DU reopening: Teachers 'struggle' to find adequate facilities on day 1
BPSC Recruitment 2021: 38 vacancies for Art and Culture officers on offer
- Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at bpsc.bih.nic.in on or before March 2, 2021.
Punjab school closed after 14 students, 3 teachers test positive for virus
Bengal govt exploring possibilities to reopen schools from Feb 12
Include border area in itinerary of education tours for students: Jitendra Singh
11-year-old boy from Chhattisgarh set to appear for Class 10 board exams
UPSC civil services results 2019: Marks of recommended candidates released
- The commission had declared the UPSC CSE final results on August 4, 2020, in which 829 candidates qualified the examination.
JEE Main 2021: Registration deadline extended till Jan 23, here's direct link
- Candidates who have not yet submitted their application forms can apply online at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The last date to pay the registration fee is January 24, 2021.
IBPS RRB officer scale II, III results 2020 declared, here's direct link
- Candidates who have appeared in the recruitment examination can check the results online at ibps.in on or before February 7, 2021.
GPAT 2021: Application correction window opens at gpat.nta.nic.in
- Candidates who have registered for the GPAT 2021 can make corrections in their forms online at gpat.nta.nic.in.
UP CM suggests reopening schools from class 6 onwards in next 10 days
- Yogi Adityanath orders assessment of Covid situation so that a decision is taken; universities asked to hold annual exams in May
