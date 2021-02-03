IND USA
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(ANI)
education

PM to visit Assam on Feb 7 to lay foundation of two medical colleges

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also inaugurate the Assam government's road project 'Assam Mala'.
ANI, Guwahati
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 06:23 PM IST

Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 3 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Dhekiajuli, Assam on February 7 to lay the foundation of two medical colleges in Biswanath Charali and Charaideo.

He will also inaugurate the Assam government's road project 'Assam Mala'.

"On February 7, PM Narendra Modi will visit Dhekiajuli to lay the foundation of two medical colleges in Biswanath Charali and Charaideo. He will also inaugurate state government's road project 'Assam Mala'," said Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told reporters here.

Earlier, the Prime Minister had said that he was committed to doing everything possible to preserve the rights and unique culture of the northeastern state.

