Prayagraj schools prepare for safety of staff, students

education

Updated: Sep 30, 2020 08:41 IST

Schools are making special arrangements to keep students and staff safe from the Sars-Cov-2 virus, now that schools are opening partially, with students beginning to arrive to seek teachers’ guidance and 50% staff reporting for work.

Some institutions have installed hands-free taps and sensor-based hand wash/ sanitizer dispensers, others have gone for sanitisation chambers on their campuses. Some have even put up roll numbers of children on their desks/seats so that each day they arrive and sit at the same place, avoiding chances of catching the virus.

At St Joseph’s College, where students of Classes 10 and 12 have begun arriving in batches of 15, to clear doubts and submit projects from Monday, the school has made arrangements of granting entry to students after recording their temperatures, using hand-held thermal scanners. “We have also installed a sanitisation tunnel through which every person entering or leaving the campus will have to pass through. We have also installed hands-free sanitiser dispensers and sensor-embellished water taps on the campus for the protection of students,” said principal Rev Fr Thomas Kumar.

Campus sanitisation is also being done here. “A 1.13-minute video highlighting the various steps taken by the college for protecting students from the virus has been shared with parents of each student also,” he added.

At Maharishi Patanjali Vidya Mandir (MPVM) also, the school management has made arrangements for thermal scanners, liquid handwash, touch-free sanitiser dispensers and campus sanitisation. “Efforts to procure a sanitisation tunnel are also underway,” said principal Sushmita Kanungo.

YMCA Centenary School and College has set up its own Covid-19 action team that has staff and even students as members. Here too, a sanitisation tunnel, hands-free sanitiser dispensers and thermal scanners are being employed. Likewise, at Jagat Taran Golden Jubilee School, where preparations are underway to allow students to visit for guidance from October 1, school officials have put up automatic sanitisation machines at the gate, while there are plans to use four thermal scanners. A large number of facemasks have also been procured for students and staff members alike.

At the Tagore Public School, a similar system has been put in place and the institution has decided not to allow entry to anyone who reports to school without a face mask. Daily sanitisation of the campus has also begun. Students will now be sitting on the same bench everyday in their class so as to avoid the possibility of contracting/transmitting the virus from the surface, claimed officials.