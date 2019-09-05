Teachers’ Day: PM Modi tweets video message for teachers | WATCH

education

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 08:51 IST

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended their greetings to the teaching community on the occasion of Teacher’s Day.

In their messages on micro-blogging site Twitter, the President and the Prime Minister also paid tributes to former president Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, an exceptional teacher and mentor on his 131 birth anniversary.

शिक्षक दिवस के अवसर पर सभी शिक्षकों को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं।



Teachers Day greetings to everyone.



India pays tributes to Dr. S Radhakrishnan, an exceptional teacher and mentor, on his Jayanti. pic.twitter.com/nQWpa9tYLp — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 5, 2019

“On Teachers’ Day, I pay homage to Dr S Radhakrishnan and extend greetings to all our teachers. They infuse young minds with strong values and inspire them to be curious, to seek knowledge and to dream. Doing this, they contribute immensely towards nation-building,” said President Kovind.

On Teachers’ Day, I pay homage to Dr S. Radhakrishnan & extend greetings to all our teachers. They infuse the young minds with strong values & inspire them to be curious, to seek knowledge & to dream. Doing this, they contribute immensely towards nation building #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 5, 2019

Sharing a video outlining the bond between teachers and their students, Prime Minister Modi said: “Teachers Day greetings to everyone. India pays tributes to Dr S Radhakrishnan, an exceptional teacher and mentor, on his Jayanti.”

Teacher’s Day is celebrated across the country in the memory of former President Dr S Radhakrishna, a philosopher-author and India’s second president who was born on September 5, 1888. His contributions to the field of education are exemplary.

In 1962, the tradition to celebrate Teachers’ Day started to honour Radhakrishnan and all the teachers.

First Published: Sep 05, 2019 08:30 IST