President Kovind to address annual convocation of IIT Roorkee

Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat will also attend the convocation ceremony.

education Updated: Oct 04, 2019 09:42 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
New Delhi
President Ram Nath Kovind to address annual convocation of IIT Roorkee on October 4, 2019.
President Ram Nath Kovind to address annual convocation of IIT Roorkee on October 4, 2019. (PTI)
         

President Ram Nath Kovind will address the annual convocation of Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IIT Roorkee) and also present awards to students during the occasion on Friday.

“The President will visit Uttarakhand on October 4, 2019, to address the annual convocation of IIT Roorkee,” President’s Secretariat said in a statement.

Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat will also attend the convocation ceremony.

According to IIT Roorkee, a total of 2029 degrees will be awarded this year out of which 1,018 are for undergraduate recipients, 702 for Post Graduate and 309 for PhD degrees recipients, respectively.

First Published: Oct 04, 2019 09:15 IST

