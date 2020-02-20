Private schools in Jammu-Kashmir has to adhere to govt norms

education

Updated: Feb 20, 2020 09:20 IST

The Commissioner Secretary of J& K School Education, Hirdesh Kumar, on Wednesday directed officials of the Department of School Education to ensure that private school authorities strictly follow the fee structure norms laid down by the government.

Speaking to officials after holding a day-long pubic grievance camp at Banquet Hall, Srinagar, Kumar said that all private schools functioning across Jammu and Kashmir must adhere to the guidelines issued by the government in order to bring vibrancy in the school education sector.

He said the J&K School Fee Fixation Committee (SFFC) has already worked out all the modalities and directions in this regard were passed to the private schools for strict adherence.

He further said that SFCC would soon be reconstituted according to the new Act.

SFFC, a regulatory body with the mandate to regulate the fee structure of schools, was constituted in 2015 in the wake of the Supreme Court’s directions asking states to regulate the fee structure in private schools.

The recommendations made by the SFFC on fee structure are implemented by the Department of School Education through Chief Education Officers.