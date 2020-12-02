Private schools in Karnataka on the verge of closure due to non-payment of fees: Association

Dec 02, 2020

Karnataka’s Private Schools Association has said that private schools in the state are facing a severe financial crunch, with some of them on the verge of shutting, due to non-payment of fee by parents.

Speaking to ANI, the Associations’ president Shashi Kumar said, “Teachers are doing their best for online classes but we are unable to pay them a minimum salary.”

“There’s no support from the government. Over 60 per cent of parents with their children in budget schools have not paid fees of their children. There are over 20,000 schools in the state and out of that around 18,000 are budget private schools that depend on the monthly fee,” he added.

The private schools in the state are closed till December. The government took a decision a few days back as per the recommendation of the technical advisory committee.

“Experts have opined that we shouldn’t take any decision till December end. We will meet again and take an appropriate decision at the time, with regard to the situation. We shouldn’t start SSLC (Class 10) and PUC until then,” Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa had said.

As many as 1,330 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Karnataka on Tuesday, pushing the state’s tally to 8,86,227.

According to the state’s Department of Health and Family Welfare, 14 deaths related to the novel coronavirus and 886 people recovered from the virus on the same day.

While 8,50,707 people have recovered from the infection, 11,792 have lost their lives due to the deadly virus here so far.

The state reported 23,709 active cases of coronavirus as of Tuesday, its health department said.

Last week, Karnataka Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar had said that the state has initiated necessary action for Covid-19 vaccine delivery, distribution, and administration as per the Government of India’s advice.