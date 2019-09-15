Private university in Punjab invites applications, BFUHS dubs it illegal

education

With 82 of its 100 seats in BDS vacant even after the mop-up round of counselling concluded at Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) on Friday, Desh Bhagat University, Mandi Gobindgarh, issued advertisements inviting candidates to its own campus for admission on Saturday.

The advertisement asked NEET-2019 qualified students to reach the university campus on Saturday (September 14) and September 15 for admission to BDS. BFUHS has termed this is as illegal, saying no other institution, besides it, was authorised to conduct medical admission.

Another BFUHS counselling today

With 375 of 1,230 BDS seats in 15 dental college still vacant, the BFUHS has also announced that it will conduct another round of stray vacant counselling on Sunday at Guru Gobind Singh Medical College, Faridkot.

“The university is going to hold counselling on its campus, so that students go through a legitimate process,” said BFUHS vice-chancellor Dr Raj Bahadur.

He added, “Admissions conducted by any college or university in Punjab at their own level will not be recognised.”

Despite repeated attempts, authorities at the private university could not be contacted.

