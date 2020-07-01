Prof Sanjay Dwivedi appointed Director General of IIMC

education

Updated: Jul 01, 2020 14:10 IST

Professor Sanjay Dwivedi was on Wednesday appointed as the Director General of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) here, according to a Personnel Ministry order.

Dwivedi is at present Registrar of Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communication, Bhopal.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved his appointment as the DG, IIMC on direct recruitment basis for a period of three years, the order said.