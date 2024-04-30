 PSEB 8th Results 2024: 98.31% pass percentage registered in Punjab board Class 8 exams, check details - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, Apr 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
PSEB 8th Results 2024: 98.31% pass percentage registered in Punjab board Class 8 exams, check details

By HT Education Desk
Apr 30, 2024 04:43 PM IST

The PSEB released the results of Punjab board Class 8 exams. An overall pass percentage of 98.31% has been registered this year.

The Punjab School Education Board released the PSEB Class 8th Results 2024 today. The results were announced by PSEB officials at a conference held at 4 PM. Students who appeared for the Class 8 examinations in the state will be able to check their scores on the official website of PSEB at pseb.ac.in tomorrow, May 1, 2024, on the official website pseb.ac.in, and also on ndiaresults.com. Punjab Class 8 board results live updates

PSEB 8th Results 2024: Punjab board class 8 results released. An overall pass percentage of 98.31 percent has been registered this year. (HT File image)
PSEB 8th Results 2024: Punjab board class 8 results released. An overall pass percentage of 98.31 percent has been registered this year.

Along with the results, the PSEB officials also shared other details such as pass percentage, gender-wise percentage, and more.

This year, the overall pass percentage of PSEB Class 8 exams has been recorded to be 98.31%. The pass percentage of boys is 97.84%, whereas girls secured 98.83%. Besides, a total number of 29,1,917 students appeared in the exam, out of which, 28,6,987 passed.

Notably, the Punjab Board Class 8 examination was conducted on March 7, 11, 12, 15, 16, 18, 20, 21, and 27th at various exam centres across the state.

Steps to check PSEB Class 8 results:

  • Go to the official site of PSEB at pseb.ac.in.
  • On the home page, click on the Result link.
  • On the new page, click on the PSEB Class 8 result link.
  • Enter the required details and click on submit.
  • Check the results displayed on the screen.
  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Exam and College Guide
News / Education / PSEB 8th Results 2024: 98.31% pass percentage registered in Punjab board Class 8 exams, check details
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 30, 2024
