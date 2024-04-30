PSEB 8th Results 2024: 98.31% pass percentage registered in Punjab board Class 8 exams, check details

The Punjab School Education Board released the PSEB Class 8th Results 2024 today. The results were announced by PSEB officials at a conference held at 4 PM. Students who appeared for the Class 8 examinations in the state will be able to check their scores on the official website of PSEB at pseb.ac.in tomorrow, May 1, 2024, on the official website pseb.ac.in, and also on ndiaresults.com. Punjab Class 8 board results live updates PSEB 8th Results 2024: Punjab board class 8 results released. An overall pass percentage of 98.31 percent has been registered this year. (HT File image)

Along with the results, the PSEB officials also shared other details such as pass percentage, gender-wise percentage, and more.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

This year, the overall pass percentage of PSEB Class 8 exams has been recorded to be 98.31%. The pass percentage of boys is 97.84%, whereas girls secured 98.83%. Besides, a total number of 29,1,917 students appeared in the exam, out of which, 28,6,987 passed.

Notably, the Punjab Board Class 8 examination was conducted on March 7, 11, 12, 15, 16, 18, 20, 21, and 27th at various exam centres across the state.

Steps to check PSEB Class 8 results: