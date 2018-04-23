PSEB Class 12 results 2018: Pooja Joshi of Ludhiana tops with 98 per cent marks

PSEB Class 12 Results 2018: Pooja Joshi of Ludhiana’s Teja Singh Sutantar Memorial Senior Secondary School scored 98% to top the Class 12 results declaredby the Punjab School Education Board on Monday.

However, the scores of 18,000 students from a total of 3.04 lakh are still awaited.

Vivek Rajput of the Teja Singh Sutantar Memorial Senior Secondary School came second in the state with 97.55%, while Jasnoor Kaur of Muktsar’s Dashmesh Public Girls Senior Secondary School bagged the third position with 97.33% marks.

The education board prepares separate topper lists for the academic and sports categories. In the sports category, Prachi Gaur of the BCM Senior Secondary School in Ludhiana stood first with 100% marks in humanities. Pushwinder Kaur of the same school in Ludhiana came second with 100% marks in humanities while Mandeep Kaur from Faridkot was declared third with 99.56% in humanities.

“The overall pass percentage is 65.97% this year. Girls have performed better than boys this year too,” said Manohar Kant Kalohia, chairman of the Punjab School Education Board. “These results do not include the scores of 18,000 students from vocational streams and the National Skill Qualification Framework, besides those who appeared for retests. Their scores are still awaited.”

You can check your results by clicking here.

Candidates can also check their results at PSEB’s official website pseb.ac.in

Here is the direct link for the result: http://punjab-12th-result.indiaresults.com/pb/pseb/result-of-12-class-march-2018/query.htm

The results at a glance:

1) Total number of students: 3 lakh

2) Urban students: 72.37%

3) Rural students: 65.27%

4) Students passed: 1.98 lakh

5) Pass percentage (overall): 65.97 %

6) Pass percentage (girls): 78.25 %

7) Pass percentage (boys): 60.46%.