PSPCL Recruitment 2019: Apply for 664 vacancies of junior engineers

Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has invited online applications for the posts of junior enginer (Civil and electrical), internal auditor and electrician grade 2.

PSPCL has notified a total of 664 vacancies. There are a total of 500 vacancies for the post of junior engineer (electrical) and 110 vacancies of junior engineer (civil). Moreover, there are 45 vacancies for electrician grade 2 and nine vacancies for internal auditor.

Candidates can apply for the posts before October 1. To apply for the posts, candidates will have to visit the official website at pspcl.in. The application fee is Rs 1000 for all categories except SC and person with disability, Rs 400 for SC category and for PwD the fee is Rs 500.

Applicant must be between 18 and 37 years of age.

Selection process: Candidates will have to clear an online test after which they will be called for document verification.The test will comprise of questions related to the concerned discipline according to the post carrying 70 marks and general knowledge, reasoning and general English, each carrying 10 marks.

The date of examination will be notified to the candidates through the admit card which will be uploaded on the website of PSPCL.

