PSTET admit cards 2019 soon at pstet.net, here’s how to download

education

Updated: Dec 16, 2019 15:32 IST

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is scheduled to release the admit cards for Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test (PSTET) 2018 examination on Monday, December 16. PSTET 2018 examination is scheduled to be held on December 22, 2019.

Candidates who have applied for the exam can download their admit card from the official website PSTET 2018 at pstet.net.

Steps to download PSTET 2018 admit card/hall ticket (after it is released):

1) Visit the official website for Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test (PSTET) 2018 at pstet.net

2) Click on PSTET admit card link

3) Login to your account to download the admit card

4) Enter login Id and Password

5) Click on login

6) Admit card will be displayed on the screen

7) Download and take a printout of the same