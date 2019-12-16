e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 16, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Dec 16, 2019
Home / Education / PSTET admit cards 2019 soon at pstet.net, here’s how to download

PSTET admit cards 2019 soon at pstet.net, here’s how to download

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is scheduled to release the admit cards for Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test (PSTET) 2018 examination on Monday, December 16.

education Updated: Dec 16, 2019 15:32 IST
Nilesh Mathur
Nilesh Mathur
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is scheduled to release the admit cards for Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test (PSTET) 2018 examination on Monday, December 16.
The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is scheduled to release the admit cards for Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test (PSTET) 2018 examination on Monday, December 16.(pstet.net)
         

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is scheduled to release the admit cards for Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test (PSTET) 2018 examination on Monday, December 16. PSTET 2018 examination is scheduled to be held on December 22, 2019.

Candidates who have applied for the exam can download their admit card from the official website PSTET 2018 at pstet.net.

Steps to download PSTET 2018 admit card/hall ticket (after it is released):

1) Visit the official website for Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test (PSTET) 2018 at pstet.net

2) Click on PSTET admit card link

3) Login to your account to download the admit card

4) Enter login Id and Password

5) Click on login

6) Admit card will be displayed on the screen

7) Download and take a printout of the same

tags
top news
Kuldeep Sengar convicted in Unnao rape case by Delhi court
Kuldeep Sengar convicted in Unnao rape case by Delhi court
‘Deeply distressing’: PM Modi on violent protests over citizenship law
‘Deeply distressing’: PM Modi on violent protests over citizenship law
From Lucknow to Hyderabad, Jamia protests unite students: 10 points
From Lucknow to Hyderabad, Jamia protests unite students: 10 points
Rabri Devi pulled my hair, assaulted me, claims daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai
Rabri Devi pulled my hair, assaulted me, claims daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai
Realme Buds Air launches tomorrow: Top features of new AirPods alternative
Realme Buds Air launches tomorrow: Top features of new AirPods alternative
Hyundai Aura’s design renders revealed, promises sporty character to sedan
Hyundai Aura’s design renders revealed, promises sporty character to sedan
IPL auction: Aged 15, this Afghan prodigy could set cash registers ringing
IPL auction: Aged 15, this Afghan prodigy could set cash registers ringing
The Big Picture | Why is the Northeast angry?
The Big Picture | Why is the Northeast angry?
trending topics
HTLS 2019Windows 10OSSSC admit cardDMRC recruitment 2019citizenship lawIPL auction 2020Amitabh BachchanICC T20I Rankings

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News