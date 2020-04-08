PU, CUSB, PPU Admissions 2020: Colleges, varsities postpone application process to beat lockdown loss

education

Updated: Apr 08, 2020 09:45 IST

In a major relief to students aspiring to pursue undergraduate or postgraduate courses this year, various colleges and universities in the state have decided to extend the admission process amid the nationwide lockdown.

Patna University (PU), which had earlier announced to begin its admission process from April 3, has postponed the admission process till further notice.

As per the latest notification issued by PU, all the offices, constituent colleges, and related units under the university will remain closed till April 14 to ensure rigorous implementation of the lockdown.

“Keeping the convenience of students in mind, the admission process for the new academic session would begin after lockdown ends. The admission portal was not opened on April 3. Even for filling online applications, the candidates have to fill forms online for which several opt to go to cybercafés. The next date for beginning the admission process has not been decided yet. However, the university will manage to begin the academic session on time, ” a PU official said

PU conducts an entrance test called PUCET for admission to different programmes under its constituent colleges, which includes Patna Women’s College, Magadh Mahila College, Patna Science College, Patna Law College, College of Art and Craft, BN College, Vanijya Mahavidyalaya, Patna Training College, and Patna Women’s Training College.

Similarly, Central University of South Bihar (CUSB) has also extended the last date for online application by two weeks.

The CUSB had started the admission process for the new session on March 16. As per the previous schedule, the last date for filling online application forms for all undergraduate and postgraduate courses was April 11, which has now been extended to April 25.

Controller of examinations, CUSB, Rashmi Tripathi said due to the nationwide lockdown, the university extended the last date for filling the admission forms so that no candidate would suffer. However, no change was made in the entrance exam dates, scheduled in May-end and June.

However, Patliputra University has not announced a date to start admission process for the new academic session yet. University officials said they were making a revised schedule to facilitate intake of fresh students in the new session.