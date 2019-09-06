PU student council polls: SOI, SFS running neck and neck

education

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 18:54 IST

There are no clear winners in Panjab University Campus Student’s Council (PUCSC) polls after the end of tenth round of counting.

Student for Society (SFS) and Shiromani Akali Dal student wing, Student Organisation of India (SOI) are running neck and neck with difference of just one vote.

Counting began at 2pm with right wing Akhil Bharatiya Vidhyarthi Parishad (ABVP) taking lead in the initial rounds. But it lost steam midway and the contest is now confined mainly between SOI and SFS.

As far as NSUI is concerned, they are trailing at the fourth place on presidential post, although they are leading on other three posts: vice president, general secretary and joint secretary.

Ballot boxes of Law Department and University Institute of Engineering and Technology (UIET) are yet to be opened where ABVP spent its maximum effort due to more concentration of votes.

Final results are expected by 7pm.

Last year, SFS scripted history, when its candidate Kanupriya defeated five male candidates of mainstream parties and became first woman president of the varsity’s student council. It will be a big setback for them if the party fails to win the polls.

Low voter turnout

Polling for four posts of PUCSC took place earlier in the day. The poll percentage went down from 60% last year to 50% this year. Out of 16,000 eligible voters, 8300 students cast their votes.

For president’s post, SFS’s Priya is pitted against National Students Union of India (NSUI)’s Nikhil Narmeta, Chetan Chaudhary of Student Organisation of India (SOI) led alliance and Paras Rattan of Akhil Bharatiya Vidhyarthi Parishad (ABVP) led alliance.

Although elections were largely peaceful, one BSC Geology third year student, Mohinder Singh, was injured in a poll related clash.

