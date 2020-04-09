e-paper
Home / Education / Public Health students of Hyderabad varsity roped in for COVID-19 surveillance work

Public Health students of Hyderabad varsity roped in for COVID-19 surveillance work

About 15 students of the second-semester Master of Public Health (MPH) course of the university who have volunteered for the work have been issued orders by district authorities to participate in active and passive surveillance teams, a release from UoH said.

Apr 09, 2020
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Hyderabad
University of Hyderabad.
University of Hyderabad. (File photo)
         

Students of Public Health of city-based University of Hyderabad (UoH) have been drafted in by the Telangana government to carry out epidemiological field work in various districts across the state as part of its containment strategy against the spread of COVID-19.

About 15 students of the second-semester Master of Public Health (MPH) course of the university who have volunteered for the work have been issued orders by district authorities to participate in active and passive surveillance teams, a release from UoH said.

In addition, four research scholars and another 30 students, including current MPH seniors and alumni, have submitted their credentials to the government and offered to work for the humanitarian cause, it said.

UoH Vice-Chancellor Prof Appa Rao Podile lauded the students’ motivation to serve voluntarily in this hour of crisis and characterised it as part of the Universitys social responsibility mandate.

“For students of public health of our University, this is indeed a valuable opportunity for gaining hands-on experience in a field in which they are getting trained,”he said.

It may be recalled that the Telangana government has undertaken a state-wide surveillance and containment strategy against COVID-19, which is in line with the recommendation of WHO for Global Surveillance strategy for human infection with coronavirus, the release added.

