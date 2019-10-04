e-paper
Punjab and Haryana HC seeks records of offices being run from Manesar government school

The high court bench of Justice BS Walia said that records of locations of anganwadi, panchayat ghar, public health centre and a post office being reportedly run on the premises of Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Manesar, be submitted.

education Updated: Oct 04, 2019 15:23 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Punjab and Haryana High Court building in Chandigarh.
Punjab and Haryana High Court building in Chandigarh.(HT file)
         

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed the Haryana government to produce records of various offices allegedly being run from a school in Manesar.

The high court bench of Justice BS Walia said that records of locations of anganwadi, panchayat ghar, public health centre and a post office being reportedly run on the premises of Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Manesar, be submitted.

The bench said sanction, if any, for the setting up of these establishments pertaining to non-educational activities also be submitted.

These details were sought by October 22, during the resumed hearing of a plea filed by four students who had approached the high court in July for safety on the school premises.

Four Class 7, Class 9, Class 10 and Class 12 students in the petition had alleged that due to non-adherence to the ‘norms and standards of a school’, including the arrangements for securing the school building by boundary wall or fencing, their safety and security of girls is under threat.

The school premises is being used for non-educational purposes and due to lack of proper boundary wall, some miscreants recently broke open the doors of the school and committed trespass and mischief, the court was told seeking its intervention.

First Published: Oct 04, 2019 15:23 IST

