Home / Education / Punjab Board revised date sheet released for class 5th, 10th, 12th exams

Punjab Board revised date sheet released for class 5th, 10th, 12th exams

Punjab Board has released the revised date sheet for class 5th, 10th and 12th exams that were postponed due to coronavirus outbreak. Check details here.

education Updated: Mar 21, 2020 12:48 IST
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
(Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)
         

Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has released the revised schedules for matriculation, senior secondary and 5th class examinations that were postponed due to coronavirus outbreak.

The Punjab Board examinations were postponed till March 31 in view of the coronavirus outbreak. Now revised- dates sheets of these examinations have been uploaded on the official website of PSEB at pseb.ac.in.

According to the revised schedule the class 10th board exams will be conducted from April 3 to 23 while the class 12th exams will be conducted from April 3 to 18. Moreover, the class 5th examination will be conducted on April 1 and 3.

The Punjab government had on Thursday also postponed all the school examinations till March 31.PSEB also allowed the evaluators to evaluate the answer sheets at their homes. They will have to submit the marks online to the board.

