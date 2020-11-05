Punjab govt constitutes school education reform teams

education

Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 09:24 IST

Punjab government has constituted District School Education Reform Teams to monitor the activities of schools.

According to a press statement from Information and Public Relations Department Punjab, a spokesperson of the school education department said that the concerned District Education Officer (Sec. Edu.) would be the head of the District Education Reform Team. These teams will coordinate to the respective DM/BM of their district and assist in the qualitative improvement of education by formulating its plan in line with the activities of ‘Parho Punjab, Paraho Punjab’.

According to the spokesperson, these teams would assist in the successful completion of ongoing projects like Punjab Achievement Survey, Smart School Project, English Booster Club, Welcome Life, Buddy Group, Mission Shat-Pratishat and enrolment drive. These teams will motivate school principals, teachers and others to transform their schools into smart schools. At the same time they will guide the school heads to follow the instructions issued by the government regarding Covid-19.