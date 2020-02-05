Punjab PSC recruitment 2020: 141 vacancies for Agriculture Development Officers notified, apply before Feb 20

education

Punjab Public Service Commission has invited online applications for the recruitment of Agriculture Development Officers (Group-A) in the Department of Agriculture, Government of Punjab. Candidates interested and eligible for the posts can apply online at ppsc.gov.in on or before February 20, 2020, until 11:59 pm. The last date for depositing the Application Fee by using the print out of system generated Fee Challan Form is February 27, 2020, during bank hours only.

The recruitment examination is scheduled to be conducted on March 8, 2020, at various centres spread across the state.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 141 vacancies of Agriculture Development Officers (Group-A) in the Department of Agriculture, Government of Punjab. Out of which, 55 vacancies are for General category, 10 for Ex-Serviceman/LDESM, one for Wards of Freedom Fighter, 3 for Sports Persons, 6 for Person with Disability, 15 for Scheduled Castes Other, 3 for Scheduled Caster (Others) ESM/LDESM, one for Scheduled Castes Sports Person, 14 for Balmiki Mazbhi Sikhs, 2 for Balmiki Mazbhi Sikhs ESM/LDESM, one for Balmiki Mazbhi Sikhs Sports Persons, 13 for Backward Classes, 3 for Backward Classes ESM/LDESM, and 14 for Economically Weaker Section. However, the number of vacancies and reservation of posts is liable to alteration without any notice.

Educational Qualification:

1.Should possess a degree in B. Sc. (Agriculture) (with minimum Sixty percent marks), from a recognized University or Institution. Provided that Preference shall be given to a person, who possesses a degree in M.Sc. (Agriculture), from a recognized University or Institution.

2.Punjabi of Matric or its equivalent standard.

However, the candidates must possess the requisite qualification before or by March 31, 2020.

Age limit:

Candidates should not be below 18 years and above 37 years of age as on January 1, 2020.

