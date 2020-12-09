Punjab renames five govt schools after those who sacrificed their lives for nation

education

Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 13:13 IST

The Punjab Government has decided to rename five educational institutions of the state after those who sacrificed their lives for the country under its policy of “honouring the martyrs and prominent departed personalities”.

According to an official press release by the Information and Public Relations Department of Punjab on Tuesday, Punjab School Education Minister, Vijay Inder Singla said: “The nation will always be indebted to the martyrs, who sacrificed their lives for guarding the country. Thus, it becomes our utmost duty to preserve their memory forever and to give them due respect.”

Under this policy, two government schools of Pathankot district, Government Senior Secondary School, Narot Jaimal Singh and Government Elementary School in village Akhwana have been renamed as Shaheed Mehar Singh Vir Chakra Government Senior Secondary School, and Narot Jaimal Singh and Shaheed Manjit Singh Government Elementary School, respectively.

Similarly, Government High School, Chuslewar of district Tarn Taran has been renamed as Shaheed Naik Karamjit Singh Sena Medal Government High School, Government Senior Secondary School (Girls) Mall Road, Bathinda as Shaheed Major Ravi Inder Singh Sandhu Government Senior Secondary School (Girls) and Government Senior Secondary School (Boys), Samana in district Patiala has been named after Shaheed Flight Lieutenant Mohit Kumar Garg Government Senior Secondary School.