e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 09, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Punjab renames five govt schools after those who sacrificed their lives for nation

Punjab renames five govt schools after those who sacrificed their lives for nation

Punjab School Education Minister, Vijay Inder Singla said: “The nation will always be indebted to the martyrs, who sacrificed their lives for guarding the country. Thus, it becomes our utmost duty to preserve their memory forever and to give them due respect.”

education Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 13:13 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Chandigarh
Representational image. (HT file)
Representational image. (HT file)
         

The Punjab Government has decided to rename five educational institutions of the state after those who sacrificed their lives for the country under its policy of “honouring the martyrs and prominent departed personalities”.

According to an official press release by the Information and Public Relations Department of Punjab on Tuesday, Punjab School Education Minister, Vijay Inder Singla said: “The nation will always be indebted to the martyrs, who sacrificed their lives for guarding the country. Thus, it becomes our utmost duty to preserve their memory forever and to give them due respect.”

Under this policy, two government schools of Pathankot district, Government Senior Secondary School, Narot Jaimal Singh and Government Elementary School in village Akhwana have been renamed as Shaheed Mehar Singh Vir Chakra Government Senior Secondary School, and Narot Jaimal Singh and Shaheed Manjit Singh Government Elementary School, respectively.

Similarly, Government High School, Chuslewar of district Tarn Taran has been renamed as Shaheed Naik Karamjit Singh Sena Medal Government High School, Government Senior Secondary School (Girls) Mall Road, Bathinda as Shaheed Major Ravi Inder Singh Sandhu Government Senior Secondary School (Girls) and Government Senior Secondary School (Boys), Samana in district Patiala has been named after Shaheed Flight Lieutenant Mohit Kumar Garg Government Senior Secondary School.

tags
top news
BJP leads Congress in Rajasthan panchayat polls, dubs it verdict on Gehlot govt
BJP leads Congress in Rajasthan panchayat polls, dubs it verdict on Gehlot govt
Will consider written proposal only on repeal of farm laws: Farmers’ leader
Will consider written proposal only on repeal of farm laws: Farmers’ leader
Covishield vaccine trial: Six out of 249 volunteers drop out ahead of second dose in Mumbai
Covishield vaccine trial: Six out of 249 volunteers drop out ahead of second dose in Mumbai
Drivers, gardeners were directors in Kochhar companies. They didn’t know
Drivers, gardeners were directors in Kochhar companies. They didn’t know
Rape a heinous crime, there can be no leniency in conviction: Bombay HC
Rape a heinous crime, there can be no leniency in conviction: Bombay HC
US has privately raised issues with India: Ambassador for religious freedom
US has privately raised issues with India: Ambassador for religious freedom
Parthiv Patel retires from all forms of cricket
Parthiv Patel retires from all forms of cricket
Ayesha Raza, Shweta Basu Prasad, Amruta Subhash, Indira Tiwari on Aur Batao with RJ Stutee
Ayesha Raza, Shweta Basu Prasad, Amruta Subhash, Indira Tiwari on Aur Batao with RJ Stutee
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesBharat Bandh Today LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesArvind KejriwalBharat Bandh TodayCovid-19 vaccineIndia vs Australia 3rd T20Bharat Bandh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In