Purnea University students agitated over delay in results announcement

education

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 09:17 IST

Students on Monday staged a protest at Purnea University (PU) demanding immediate publication of their results which have been held up due to the former’s tussle with B N Mandal University (BNMU).

As a result, the fate of 33000 Part III students of 32 colleges falling under four districts of Seemanchal has got sandwiched between Purnea University (PU) and B N Mandal University (BNMU).

“We are getting ruined in the fight between the two universities,” said an agitated student of Part III (session 2016-19) , adding, “We cannot get admission in post graduate courses.”

According to reports, Purnea University (PU) owes dues to the tune of Rs 3 crore to BNMU, Madhepura, by way of fees deposited by the students to the former at the time of filling up forms for various examinations conducted by the parent university (BNMU, Madhepura) as per the arrangements approved by the Bihar’s Chancellor.

Following creation of PU on 18 March last year, all the backlog of examinations were to be cleared by the parent university (BNMU). This arrangement was also maintained later by an order of the Patna High Court.

It is said that the examination fees submitted by the students have not been duly transferred to the BNMU. Whenever the pending examination gets underway, a fresh row over payment of fees erupts and the examination schedule is disrupted.

Purnea University, however, allowed students to apply online for the upcoming postgraduate courses as appearing candidates, but it is getting late. If the BNMU dues are not settled or the arrears of examination fees are not paid by Purnea University, it will become too late for the agitating students to get their results issue resolved.

Shockingly, neither BNMU vice-chancellor Prof Awadh Kishore Roy nor Pro VC (BNMU) Faruque Ali responded to the repeated calls made to them on the issue.

PU VC Prof Rajesh Singh also left the calls unanswered. PU’s Pro VC Prof Rajnath Yadav said, “We are trying to sort out the problems.”

First Published: Aug 21, 2019 09:17 IST