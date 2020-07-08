e-paper
Home / Education / Rajasthan Board 12th Science Result 2020 declared: How to check RBSE class 12th science result on HT portal

Rajasthan Board 12th Science Result 2020 declared: How to check RBSE class 12th science result on HT portal

Rajasthan Board 12th Science Result 2020: Students of senior secondary who have appeared in the RBSE Class 12 science exam can check their results online at our HT Result portal or rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

education Updated: Jul 08, 2020 16:31 IST
Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Rajasthan Board 12th Science Result 2020.
Rajasthan Board 12th Science Result 2020.(Screengrab)
         

Rajasthan Board 12th Science Result 2020: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) on Wednesday, July 8, announced the class 12 science exam results on its official website.

Students of senior secondary who have appeared in the RBSE Class 12 science exam can check their results online at our HT Result portal or rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

A total of 239,800 students appeared in the Rajasthan Board senior secondary exam in Science stream this year. Out of which, 162424 boys and 74881 girls appeared in the RBSE class 12 science exam.

However, the official websites of the RBSE usually crash after the results are declared, due to heavy traffic. In that case, candidates can check their results at hindustantimes.com.

Follow these steps to check RBSE Class 12th Science Result 2020:

Step: 1- Visit the official website of Hindustan Times at hindustantimes.com

Step: 2- On the home page, go to the ‘Education’ section and click on the Exam Results section

Step: 3 -- Go to the Rajasthan Board tab

Step: 4-- Click on the link that reads ‘RBSE 12th science result 2020

Step: 5-- Key in your roll number in the rectangular box provided and submit

Step 6 --Your RBSE Class 12th Science Result will be displayed on the screen.

How to check RBSE class 12 science exam results:

1) Visit the official website for the Rajasthan board at rajresults.nic.in or www.rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

2) On the homepage, click on the link for RBSE 10th Results

3) Click on the link for Class 12 science results as required

4) Key in your credentials and login

5) Check your result, download it, and take a print out.

Last year, around 2,60,617 students appeared from the science stream, in the Rajasthan Board Class 12 examination.

