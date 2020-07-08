Rajasthan Board 12th Science Result 2020: RBSE class 12th science result declared, here’s direct link

education

Updated: Jul 08, 2020 16:14 IST

Rajasthan Board 12th Science Result 2020: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) on Wednesday, July 8, declared the class 12 science exam results on its official website.

Students of senior secondary who have appeared in the RBSE Class 12 science exam can check their results online at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Check RBSE class 12th science result live updates here

This year, a total of 239,800 students appeared in the Rajasthan Board class 12 exam in the Science stream.

Also Read: RBSE 12th Science Result 2020: How to check Rajasthan Board class 12 science results

Here’s the direct link to check Rajasthan Board 12th science result on HT Portal.

Here’s the direct link to check the RBSE 12 science exam results.

How to check RBSE class 12 science exam results:

1) Visit the official website for the Rajasthan board at rajresults.nic.in or www.rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

2) On the homepage, click on the link for RBSE 10th Results

3) Click on the link for Class 12 science results as required

4) Key in your credentials and login

5) Check your result, download it, and take a print out.

Last year, around 2,60,617 students appeared from the science stream, in the Rajasthan Board Class 12 examination.