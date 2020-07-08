e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 08, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / RBSE 12th Science Result 2020: How to check Rajasthan Board class 12 science results

RBSE 12th Science Result 2020: How to check Rajasthan Board class 12 science results

RBSE 12th Science Result 2020: Students of class 12 who have appeared in the RBSE senior secondary science exam can check their results online at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in after the results are declared.

education Updated: Jul 08, 2020 14:27 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
RBSE 12th Science Result 2020.
RBSE 12th Science Result 2020.(HT file)
         

RBSE 12th Science Result 2020: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will announce the class 12 science exam results on Wednesday, July 8, on its official website.

Students of class 12 who have appeared in the RBSE senior secondary science exam can check their results online at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in after the results are declared.

Check RBSE 12th Science Result live update here

A total of 239,800 students appeared in the Rajasthan Board class 12 exam in the Science stream this year.

How to check RBSE Class 12 science exam results after the results are announced:

1) Visit the official website for the Rajasthan board at rajresults.nic.in or www.rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

2) On the homepage, click on the link for RBSE 10th Results

3) Click on the link for Class 12 science results as required

4) Key in your credentials and login

5) Check your result, download it, and take a print out.

Last year, around 2,60,617 students appeared from the science stream, in the Rajasthan Board Class 12 examination.

top news
PM Oli doesn’t budge an inch in Nepal standoff, party stares at a possible split
PM Oli doesn’t budge an inch in Nepal standoff, party stares at a possible split
Kulbhushan Jadhav refused to seek review of his death sentence, says Pakistan
Kulbhushan Jadhav refused to seek review of his death sentence, says Pakistan
CBI files 2 cases in custodial deaths of father, son in Tamil Nadu
CBI files 2 cases in custodial deaths of father, son in Tamil Nadu
Hunt for UP gangster Vikas Dubey intensified after he was spotted near Delhi
Hunt for UP gangster Vikas Dubey intensified after he was spotted near Delhi
Jharkhand CM self isolates after state minister tests positive for Covid-19
Jharkhand CM self isolates after state minister tests positive for Covid-19
Home Ministry sets up panel to coordinate probe into 3 Gandhi family trusts
Home Ministry sets up panel to coordinate probe into 3 Gandhi family trusts
Scientists develop ‘catch and kill’ air filter, claim it can kill coronavirus
Scientists develop ‘catch and kill’ air filter, claim it can kill coronavirus
Watch: B.R. Ambedkar’s Mumbai residence vandalised, probe underway
Watch: B.R. Ambedkar’s Mumbai residence vandalised, probe underway
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaJAC Class 10th Result 2020LadakhVikas DubeySushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In