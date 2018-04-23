Rajasthan Board RBSE 10th, 12th results 2018: Expected dates and how to check

RBSE results dates 2018: The results of Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations conducted by the Board of Secondary Education in Rajasthan will be declared by the second week of next month, a spokesperson has said.

This year, 10,82,972 students appeared for the Class 10 exam from March 7 to April 4.

There were 826,278 students who enrolled for the Class 12 exams in 2018. There were 42,665 students who registered for the commerce stream, 246,254 for science and 537,359 for humanities stream. The exams ended on April 2.

The board identified 725 centres as sensitive and made elaborate security arrangements to stop students from cheating by installing closed-circuit television or CCTV cameras. It also recorded the process of opening of the question paper covers, their distribution and also the collection of answer sheets until their sealing and dispatch to collection centres on video.

Last year, 10,72,799 students, including 611,689 boys and 461,110 girls, appeared in the Class 10 exams. The overall pass percentage of students in the Class 10 exam was 78.96. Boys did marginally better than girls as 79.01% were declared successful. Among girls, 78.89% cleared the exam.

In Class 12 humanities stream, 89.05% students cleared the exams out of the 565,930 candidates who appeared in the exam. Girls did better than boys as 91.35% were declared successful. Among the boys, 87.04% passed.

Girls also outscored boys in science and commerce streams with a pass percentage of 93.4 and 95.5 respectively. The pass percentage for boys was 90.03 and 89.45 respectively.

In the science stream, 229,351 students appeared in the exams out of which 80.46% girls and 67.7% boys got the first division. Similarly, in commerce 46,877 students appeared in the exams and 71.48% girls and 44.59% got the first division.

Note: Students can check their results by going to the official website of RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in