Rajasthan govt gives nod to 960 new PG medical seats

A total of 960 Post Graduate medical seats will be increased in six colleges under a Centrally sponsored scheme to promote medical education

education Updated: Oct 26, 2019 09:16 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Jaipur
(HT File)
         

A total of 960 Post Graduate medical seats will be increased in six colleges under a Centrally sponsored scheme to promote medical education, State Health Minister Raghu Sharma said on Friday.

An amount of Rs 1,096 crore has been sanctioned for the scheme, Sharma said.

“These seats have been allocated to medical colleges in Jaipur, Jodhpur, Udaipur, Ajmer, Kota, and Bikaner. The doctors who wish to pursue MD and MS courses will benefit from it,” he said.

The minister said that there were 1178 PG seats in the medical colleges of the state. “Now, with the increase of 960 PG seats in medical colleges, the shortage of specialist doctors in far-flung areas of the state will be addressed. Along with this, the shortage of faculty in medical colleges being opened in the state will also be addressed,” he said.

First Published: Oct 26, 2019 09:13 IST

