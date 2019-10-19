e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 19, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Oct 19, 2019

‘Rajasthan is planning to have maximum female teachers in girl schools’

Dotasra had earlier said the government was planning to recall male teachers below 50 years of age working in girl schools.

education Updated: Oct 19, 2019 15:07 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Jaipur
(Hindustan Times Media)
         

Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra on Saturday said the state government is working on a plan to appoint the maximum number of female teachers in girl schools.

Speaking to ANI, Dotasra said: “We are making an effort to appoint more and more female teachers for girl schools so that the girl students can share their problems just like they do with their mothers and sisters. “

Dotasra had earlier said the government was planning to recall male teachers below 50 years of age working in girl schools.

“Our intention is not to suggest the male teachers below 50 years of age don’t work or they shouldn’t teach in girl schools. We’re working to see no mishap takes place with our daughters. If something happens, they can share that openly with female teachers,” added Dotasra.

The minister further said the government is making efforts to appoint female teachers in girl schools as per the existing rules.

“After talking to teachers and their organisations, we will prepare a road-map and formulate a policy to appoint more and more female teachers in girl schools,” he said.

First Published: Oct 19, 2019 15:07 IST

tags
top news
3 arrested day after UP Hindu outfit leader Kamlesh Tiwari’s murder
3 arrested day after UP Hindu outfit leader Kamlesh Tiwari’s murder
Priyanka Gandhi reminds BJP its job, says running a ‘comedy circus’ isn’t one
Priyanka Gandhi reminds BJP its job, says running a ‘comedy circus’ isn’t one
Curtains for world’s oldest insurgency; Naga peace deal by October end
Curtains for world’s oldest insurgency; Naga peace deal by October end
9-yr-old gets stuck in gap between lift, door; crushed as lift moves up
9-yr-old gets stuck in gap between lift, door; crushed as lift moves up
Virat Kohli to skip T20I series against Bangladesh: Report
Virat Kohli to skip T20I series against Bangladesh: Report
Salman Khan’s bodyguard Shera joins Shiv Sena
Salman Khan’s bodyguard Shera joins Shiv Sena
WhatsApp rolls out new features for iPhone users
WhatsApp rolls out new features for iPhone users
Watch: Rahul Gandhi playing cricket with locals in Rewari
Watch: Rahul Gandhi playing cricket with locals in Rewari
trending topics
India vs South AfricaPM ModiFATFSalman KhanRam Janmabhoomi verdictRahul GandhiAssam NRC ChiefAmitabh BachchanLaal Kaptaan movie review
don't miss
latest news
India News
Education News