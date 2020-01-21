Rajasthan PTET 2020 application process begins at ptetdcb2020.com, here’s how to apply

education

Updated: Jan 21, 2020 11:34 IST

The Government Dungar College, Bikaner has invited online application form for the Pre Teacher Eligibility Test (PTET) 2020 for admission to BA/Bed/BSc 4 year course on its official website. Candidates interested and eligible for the test can apply online at ptetdcb2020.com on or before March 2, 2020.

The entrance examination for the Pre B.A.-B.Ed/B.Sc-B.Ed – 2020 will be conducted on May 10, 2020, at various centres spread across the state.

To apply for the PTET 2020 exam, candidates will have to pay Rs 500 as an application fee.

For more information, candidates are advised to read the official notification here:

Here’s the direct link to apply online.

How to apply:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the homepage, click on the link that reads, ‘B.A. B.Ed./B.Sc. B.Ed.- 2020’

3.A new page will appear on the display screen

4.Click on the link that reads, ‘Fill application form’

5.Fill in all the requisite information and upload all supporting documents

6.Make Payment and submit

7.Once your application form is submitted, the registration number will appear on the display screen

8.Note down the application number and take the print out of your application form for future reference.