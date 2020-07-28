e-paper
Home / Education / Rajasthan RBSE 10th Result 2020 declared, here’s direct link to check BSER class 10 results

Rajasthan RBSE 10th Result 2020 declared, here’s direct link to check BSER class 10 results

Rajasthan RBSE 10th Result 2020: Students who have appeared in the Rajasthan Board class 10 examination will be able to check their results on our HT Portal.

education Updated: Jul 28, 2020 16:00 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Rajasthan RBSE 10th Result 2020.
Rajasthan RBSE 10th Result 2020.(Screengrab)
         

Rajasthan RBSE 10th Result 2020: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) on Tuesday declared the RBSE Class 10 results on its official website.

Follow Rajasthan RBSE 10th Result 2020 live updates

Students who have appeared in the Rajasthan Board class 10 examination will be able to check their results on our HT Portal.

Direct link to check RBSE Class 10th Result 2020 on HT portal.

How to check RBSE Class 10th Result 2020 at hindustantimes.com:

Step: 1- Visit the official website of Hindustan Times at hindustantimes.com

Step: 2- On the home page, go to the ‘Education’ section and click on the Exam Results section

Step: 3 -- Go to the Rajasthan Board tab

Step: 4-- Click on the link that reads ‘RBSE 10th result 2020

Step: 5-- Key in your roll number in the rectangular box provided and submit

Step 6 --Your RBSE Class 10th Result will be displayed on the screen.

This year, 11, 79,830 students appeared in the Rajasthan Board Class 10 examination.

Earlier this month, Rajasthan board has declared the Class 12 arts, science and commerce results. The science and commerce results were announced on July 8 and 13, 2020, respectively. A total of 91.96% of students passed the Rajasthan Board class 12th science exam, while 94.49% of students passed the Rajatshan 12th commerce stream exams. The Rajasthan Board for Secondary Education (RBSE) declared the result of the Class 12 board arts examination on July 21 in which 90.70% of students passed.

Students can also check the results of the class 10 board examinations online at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

RBSE 10th Result 2020: Here is how to check

1) Visit the official website for the Rajasthan board (rajresults.nic.in)

2) Click on the link for Results

3) Click on the link for Class 10 results

4) Enter your roll number and submit

5) Check your result, download it, and take a print out.

Last year, 79.85% of students passed the RBSE Class 10 examination. The Girls performed better than boys with a pass percentage of 80.35% while the pass percentage of boys was 79.45%.

