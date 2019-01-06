Rajasthan school lecturers’ recruitment examination postponed

The Rajasthan government on Saturday recommended postponement of the school lecturers’ recruitment examination, which was scheduled to be held this month.

The decision was taken following the demands of the candidates, Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasara said. “We have written to the Rajasthan Public Service Commission to extend the date of the school lecturer examination in view of the demand of the candidates.” The candidates had been holding dharna and demonstration at the Rajasthan University in Jaipur and had raised their demands after meeting Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot recently.

The exam was scheduled to be held from January 15-23. The demand was raised by candidates, who said the time given for preparation was not sufficient.

First Published: Jan 06, 2019 09:24 IST