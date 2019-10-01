e-paper
Rajasthan student develops sunglasses to prevent road mishaps

A class 11 student of Kota has developed sunglasses which will prevent road mishaps as it would not let the driver sleep while driving through sounding alarm and vibration.

education Updated: Oct 01, 2019 15:37 IST
Aabshar H Quazi
Aabshar H Quazi
Hindustan Times, Kota
Student named Pratyush Sudhakar (16) of Sarvodaya School of Kota has developed this device which is basically designed to prevent road accidents that occur due to dizziness.
Student named Pratyush Sudhakar (16) of Sarvodaya school of Kota has developed this device which is basically designed to prevent road accidents which mostly occur due to dizziness.

Informing about his innovation, Pratyush Sudhakar told HT that “If an exhausted driver wears these glasses while driving then these glasses won’t let him sleep, due to which accidents can be prevented”.

Revealing the design and mechanism of the sunglasses, Sudhakar said that “An Infrared (IR) Sensor is attached, to the left part of the glasses, which has two led bulbs connected”. The IR led bulb emits infra-red radiations and if these radiations strikes a reflecting object, like our eyelids, and get reflected then the photodiode receives these radiations and generate signals which are transmitted to arduino-nano through jumper wires from IR sensor, he said.

“And then the arduino creates an output which are send to a buzzer and a vibrator due to which they operates and don’t let the driver sleep while he is driving”.

Arduino works according to the instructions we have inserted in it from arduino software, told Sudhakar.

Pratyush said that he got idea of the road mishap sunglasses after reading news about the road mishaps.

The report of Central Route Research Centre, Lucknow says that around 20% road mishaps occur due to driving in sleep or dizziness.

Pratyush said that he had attended a science workshop last year in which he learnt developing one liner robot after which he started working on the sunglasses project.

“I completed the sunglasses project in last 6 months time”, he said.

Pratyush’s father Ashish Sudhakar is a deputy manager in a private bank and his mother Mamta Saxena is a physics lecturer in a government school.

First Published: Oct 01, 2019 15:37 IST

Education News