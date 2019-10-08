e-paper
Ramesh Pokhriyal lays stone for IIM campus in Amritsar

The IIM campus would come up on 60,000 sq metres and have state-of-the-art facilities in the library, academic block and hostels, said Union HRD Minister .          

education Updated: Oct 08, 2019 09:33 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Amritsar
Ramesh Pokhriyal (C) Human Resource Development (HRD) minister perform rituals during groundbreaking ceremony of Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) Amritsar on Monday.
Ramesh Pokhriyal (C) Human Resource Development (HRD) minister perform rituals during groundbreaking ceremony of Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) Amritsar on Monday.(Hindustan Times/Sameer Sehgal)
         

Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal here on Monday laid the foundation stone for the campus of the Indian Institute of Management in Amritsar’s Manawalla.       

The IIM campus would come up on 60,000 sq metres and have state-of-the-art facilities in the library, academic block and hostels, said Pokhriyal.          

He said for the first stage of the construction, Rs 350 crore had been sanctioned. He said Rs 250 crore more would be allotted for it.    

The institute, which was established in 2015, is presently operating from Government Polytechnic College near the Guru Nanak Dev University campus.      

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has urged the minister to dedicate the institute to Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev on his 550th birth anniversary.

First Published: Oct 08, 2019 09:32 IST

