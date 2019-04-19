Ramjas College revokes restriction on political articles

Delhi University’s Ramjas College has revoked its decision to restrict students from writing articles on politics for their annual magazine. The college has now asked students to submit write-ups on any topic relevant for the edition.

The move comes days after Hindustan Times reported that the college had asked students to refrain from writing articles on politics while inviting entries for publications in its annual magazine ‘Anand Parvat’.

The move had invited criticism from a section of students and teachers who called it an attempt to curb “critical thinking” on campus. Officials had, however, explained that it as a move taken by the committee to avoid “politicising” the campus in the backdrop of the ongoing general elections.

The college magazine had asked the students to submit entries on several topics such as scientific developments in the world, social topics, world economics, environment and international business by April 15.

In a notice issued by the college magazine committee convener GS Chilana, students have now been informed, “The students may submit their original writings on any topic, other than listed earlier, which are relevant for the college magazine. Students should, however, take precautions that the election commission of India has issued certain guidelines to give view on social media in the light of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.”

The college has also extended the date of submission by April 26.

