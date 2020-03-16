RBI assistant prelims marks 2020 released at rbi.org.in, admit card for mains expected now

education

Reserve Bank of India on Monday, March 16 uploaded the marks of candidates who had appeared in the RBI assistant preliminary examination 2020. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their RBI assistant preliminary examination 2020 marks at rbi.org.in.

The Reserve Bank of India had on March 3 declared the results of the RBI assistant preliminary examination 2020. RBI had conducted the RBI assistant preliminary examination 2020 on February 14 and 15 at various centres spread across the country. The exam is being conducted to fill 926 vacancies of assistants.

Here is the direct link to check the marks of the RBI assistant preliminary examination 2020

Candidates who have cleared theRBI assistant preliminary examination are eligible to appear in the RBI assistant main examination to be conducted on March 29, 2020.

Separate admit card for main examination can be downloaded from RBI Website. The time and venue for the main Examination will be indicated in the admit cards.

The link for downloading admit card and information handout for main examination will shortly be made available on the RBI website