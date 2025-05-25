RBSE 10th Result 2025 News Live: Where to check Rajasthan board Class 10 results when declared

RBSE 10th Result News 2025 Live: The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (RBSE) will announce the Class 10 board exam results on its official website. When declared, candidates can check the result on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The date and time for the RBSE 10th result have not been confirmed. The Class 12 result has been announced and in the official notification, the board mentioned that 12th results will be declared soon. ...Read More

Like Class 12, Rajasthan Class 10th results will be announced at a press conference. Along with the results, the RBSE is expected to share the pass percentage, district-wise pass percentage, gender-wise details, and other information.

This year, RBSE conducted the Class 10 examination from March 6 to April 4.

Last year, RBSE declared the Class 10 results on May 29. A total of 10,60,751 candidates registered for the examination, of whom 10,39,895 appeared for the examination. The pass percentage was 93.03 per cent.

Follow the blog for the latest updates on RBSE 10th results.