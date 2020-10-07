RBSE 10th supplementary result 2020 declared at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, here’s how to check

education

Updated: Oct 07, 2020 10:41 IST

RBSE 10th supplementary result 2020: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has declared the result for the secondary or class 10 supplementary examination on its official website.

Students who appeared for the RBSE 10th supplementary examination can check their results online at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

The board conducted the class 10th supplementary examination from September 3 to 8, 2020, at various centres.

Direct link to check RBSE 10th supplementary result 2020

How to check RBSE 10th supplementary result 2020:

Visit the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Suppl.Result Secondary Exam.2020”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The RBSE 10th supplementary result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its print out for future use.