RBSE 12th Commerce Result 2020: Rajasthan Board 12th Result for commerce stream declared at rajresults.nic.in

Updated: Jul 13, 2020 11:07 IST

RBSE 12th Commerce Result 2020: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) on Monday declared the Rajasthan BSER class 12th commerce results on its official website.

Students of Rajasthan Board class 12th commerce who have appeared in the RBSE board exam can check their results online at our HT results portal and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in.

A total of 36, 068 students have appeared in the Rajasthan board BSER Class 12th Commerce board examination this year. Out of which, 23,548 students were boys and 12,520 girls. A total of 94.49% of students have passed the exams.

How to check RBSE Class 12th Commerce Result 2020 at hindustantimes.com:

Step: 1- Visit the official website of Hindustan Times at hindustantimes.com

Step: 2- On the home page, go to the ‘Education’ section and click on the Exam Results section

Step: 3 -- Go to the Rajasthan Board tab

Step: 4-- Click on the link that reads ‘RBSE 12th commerce result 2020’

Step: 5-- Key in your roll number in the rectangular box provided and submit

Step 6 --Your RBSE Class 12th Commerce Result will be displayed on the screen.

How to check RBSE Class 12 commerce exam results at the official website:

1) Visit the official website for the Rajasthan board at rajresults.nic.in or www.rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

2) On the homepage, click on the link for RBSE 12th Results

3) Click on the link for Class 12 commerce results as required

4) Key in your credentials and login

5) Check your result, download it, and take a print out.

Earlier last week, Rajasthan Board announced the class 12 science exam results on its official website. In Rajasthan 12 science results, 91.96% of students have passed the RBSE 12th science exam this year. Out of which, the pass percentage of girls is 94.90% while that of boys is 90.61%.