RBSE 12th arts result 2019 live: Geeta Jaipal of Ganganagar tops exam scoring 99.40% marks

The Rajasthan Board for Secondary Education (RBSE) declared the result of Class 12 board arts examination at on Wednesday. 88% students pass Rajasthan board Class 12 arts stream exam.

The results can be check after declaration on the official website of Rajasthan board at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in.

Here is the direct link to check Rajasthan board Class 12 arts results.

The Rajasthan Baord declared the science and commerce stream result last week. A total of 2,57,719 students had appeared from the science stream, while 42,140 students had appeared from the commerce stream Class 12 examination.

04:39 PM IST Geeta Jaipal tops RBSE 12th arts exam Geeta Jaipal from Govt school, Jorawarsinghpur, Ganganagar has topped the Rajasthan Board Class 12 arts exam scoring 99.40%.





03:23 PM IST 5,66,576 students appeared in the exam A total of 5,66,576 students appeared in the Rajasthan Board Class 12 arts exam





03:20 PM IST Pass percentage of boys is 85.41% The pass percentage for boys in the Rajasthan Board Class 12 arts exam is 85.41%





03:13 PM IST Pass percentage for girls is 90.81% The pass percentage for girls in the Rajasthan Board Class 12 arts exam is 90.81%





02:43 PM IST 89.05% students had passed the Class 12 arts exam last year In 2018, 89.05% students cleared the Class 12 humanities stream exam of the Rajasthan board out of the 5,65,930 candidates who took the exam.





