RBSE 12th arts result 2019 live: Geeta Jaipal of Ganganagar tops exam scoring 99.40% marks
Rajasthan Board Result 2019 RBSE 12th arts result Live Updates: The Rajasthan Board for Secondary Education (RBSE) Class 12 arts examination results 2019 live updates.
04:39 PM IST
03:23 PM IST
03:20 PM IST
03:13 PM IST
03:09 PM IST
02:56 PM IST
02:54 PM IST
02:43 PM IST
02:39 PM IST
02:29 PM IST
02:15PM IST
01:54 PM IST
01:45 PM IST
The Rajasthan Board for Secondary Education (RBSE) declared the result of Class 12 board arts examination at on Wednesday. 88% students pass Rajasthan board Class 12 arts stream exam.
The results can be check after declaration on the official website of Rajasthan board at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in.
Here is the direct link to check Rajasthan board Class 12 arts results.
The Rajasthan Baord declared the science and commerce stream result last week. A total of 2,57,719 students had appeared from the science stream, while 42,140 students had appeared from the commerce stream Class 12 examination.
Geeta Jaipal tops RBSE 12th arts exam
Geeta Jaipal from Govt school, Jorawarsinghpur, Ganganagar has topped the Rajasthan Board Class 12 arts exam scoring 99.40%.
5,66,576 students appeared in the exam
A total of 5,66,576 students appeared in the Rajasthan Board Class 12 arts exam
Pass percentage of boys is 85.41%
The pass percentage for boys in the Rajasthan Board Class 12 arts exam is 85.41%
Pass percentage for girls is 90.81%
The pass percentage for girls in the Rajasthan Board Class 12 arts exam is 90.81%
Rajasthan Board Class 12 arts result 2019 declared
Rajasthan Board Class 12 arts result 2019 declared, 88% students pass
Press conference to declare RBSE Class 12 arts results expected shortly
The press conference to declare Rajasthan board Class 12 arts results is expected to start soon
42,140 students appeared in commerce stream Class 12 exam
This year 42,140 students had appeared in the Rajasthan board Class 12 commerce stream exam
89.05% students had passed the Class 12 arts exam last year
In 2018, 89.05% students cleared the Class 12 humanities stream exam of the Rajasthan board out of the 5,65,930 candidates who took the exam.
2,57,719 appeared in Class 12 science stream exam in 2019
A total of 2,57,719 students had appeared in the Rajasthan board Class 12 science exam this year
In 2018, 5,65,930 candidates took RBSE 12th arts exam
Last year, 5,65,930 candidates took the Class 12 humanities stream exam.
RBSE 12th science and commerce results were declared last week
The Rajasthan Baord declared the science and commerce stream result last week.
RBSE Class 12 board arts results at 3pm
The Rajasthan Board for Secondary Education (RBSE) will declare the result of Class 12 board arts examination on May 22 at around 3pm.
RBSE Class 12 board arts results today
The Rajasthan Board for Secondary Education (RBSE) will declare the result of Class 12 board arts examination on Wednesday.