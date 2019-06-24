Today in New Delhi, India
Register online for admission to IITs, government engineering colleges till June 25

The admissions are being conducted through the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA)/Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB). Candidates who have qualified the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main or Advanced have to register themselves online on https://josaa2019.in.

education Updated: Jun 24, 2019 09:45 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
The IIT Campus, in New Delhi, India(Hindustan Times)

Online registration for admission to Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs) will conclude on June 25.

The admissions are being conducted through the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA)/Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB). Punjab Engineering College (PEC), Sector 12, is offering 608 seats in BTech courses.

Candidates who have qualified the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main or Advanced have to register themselves online on https://josaa2019.in.

PEC, which will admit students on the basis of JEE Main scores, has reserved 50% seats for candidates from Chandigarh. For more information, the aspirants can visit www.pec.ac.in.

Admissions to IITs will be on the basis of JEE Advanced while the admissions to IIITs, NITs and GFTIs will be on the basis of JEE Main scores.

First Published: Jun 24, 2019 09:45 IST

