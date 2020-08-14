e-paper
Report that central govt has decided not to re-open schools till December fake: PIB

Report that central govt has decided not to re-open schools till December fake: PIB

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) on Thursday rejected a media report saying that the Central Government has decided to not re-open schools until December.

education Updated: Aug 14, 2020 16:42 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
         

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) on Thursday rejected a media report saying that the Central Government has decided to not re-open schools until December. Taking to Twitter, PIB said that the news was not correct and the Central government has not taken any decision on date of school re-opening.

“A news agency has reported that the Central Government has decided to not re-open schools until December. #PIBFactCheck: Government has not made any such decision,” PIB wrote on Twitter.

 

According to the Unlock 3.0 guidelines released by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), schools, colleges and other educational institutions will remain closed till August 31. However, online classes and distance learning will be encouraged.

The author tweets @ NandiniJourno

Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan govt wins trust vote in assembly
‘Will be shield, club, spear for party’: Sachin Pilot in Rajasthan assembly
Amit Shah discharged after testing negative for Covid-19, to stay in home isolation
SC holds Prashant Bhushan guilty of contempt for tweets against court, CJI
PLA still at LAC, India plans new ways to counter China’s wolf-warrior diplomacy
Ahead of Independence Day, President Kovind to address nation today at 7 pm
Inspector MC Sharma, killed in 2008 Batla House encounter, gets 7th gallantry medal
Social distancing - Is it a silver lining for the used car industry?
