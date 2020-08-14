Report that central govt has decided not to re-open schools till December fake: PIB

education

Updated: Aug 14, 2020 16:42 IST

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) on Thursday rejected a media report saying that the Central Government has decided to not re-open schools until December. Taking to Twitter, PIB said that the news was not correct and the Central government has not taken any decision on date of school re-opening.

“A news agency has reported that the Central Government has decided to not re-open schools until December. #PIBFactCheck: Government has not made any such decision,” PIB wrote on Twitter.

A news agency has reported that the Central Government has decided to not re-open schools until December.#PIBFactCheck: Government has not made any such decision.#FakeNews pic.twitter.com/az7JDcOmWn — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) August 13, 2020

According to the Unlock 3.0 guidelines released by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), schools, colleges and other educational institutions will remain closed till August 31. However, online classes and distance learning will be encouraged.

