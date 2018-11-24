Result declared: AIIMS PG 2019 January session result announced, here’s how to check

The results of All Indian Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, January session has been declared. The merit list along with the percentage scored can be checked on the official website of AIIMS.

The merit list includes name of the candidates, their rank and percentage scored in the examination that was held on November 18, 2018. The qualified candidate are eligible for counselling process.

A total of 3,007 candidates are eligible for counselling of MD/MS/DM (6 years)/M Ch (6 years) courses while 89 candidates are eligible for counselling of MDS courses.

Based on AIIMS PG result 2019, aspirants will be offered admission to 497 MD/MS and 15 MDS seats in seven institutes located at New Delhi, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Jodhpur, Patna, Raipur and Rishikesh.

Here’ the direct link to check the AIIMS PG 2019 result for January session

Here’ the direct link to check the AIIMS PG 2019 scorecard

Important dates (tentative)

Mock Counselling- November 30

Counselling Round I- December 6

Counselling Round II- December 14

Counselling open round- February 22

First Published: Nov 24, 2018 11:09 IST