RPF 2018 recruitment: SI, Constable roll numbers released at rpfonlinereg.co.in

Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF) has released the roll numbers of eligible candidates who can appear in the written examination that will begin on December 19, 2018.

Click here to check the list of roll numbers for candidates appearing for constable exam.

Click here to check the list of roll numbers for candidates appearing for sub-inspector exam.

Candidates will also get a text message on their registered e-mail ID.

However, the official admit cards will be issued on December 9. The first stage computer based test will begin from December 19, 2018.

Candidates will have to visit the official site and download the admit card after it is released. Candidates will get the details of exam date, test centre, timing etc through e-mails.

First Published: Nov 16, 2018 17:15 IST