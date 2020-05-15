e-paper
Home / Education / RPSC Asst Statistical Officer Result declared, check merit list here

RPSC Asst Statistical Officer Result declared, check merit list here

RPSC Assistant Statistical Officer results declared. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check their results online at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

education Updated: May 15, 2020 13:11 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
RPSC Assistant Statistical Officer result
RPSC Assistant Statistical Officer result
         

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has declared the results for Assistant Statistical Officer (planning) recruitment 2018 examination on its website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

RPSC had earlier released Provisional List of Candidates for Eligibility Checking on January 3, 2020. Document verification of the eligible candidates were conducted from February 10 to 13 and 24 through counselling.

The commission has also released the cutoff marks for TSP and Non- TSP areas.Candidates can visit the official website and click on the result link scrolling on the homepage. A PDF file will open carrying the roll numbers of the qualified candidates.

Click here for RPSC result

